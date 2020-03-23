We use cookies to improve your experience. By your continued use of this site you accept such use.
International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation recognized as Best Islamic Financier at the International Trade Finance Global (TFG) Trade Awards 2020

The winners were selected by an independent steering committee of industry experts from around the world

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) (www.ITFC-IDB.org), a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, has been named ‘Best Islamic Financier’ by the trade finance platform, Trade Finance Global (www.TradeFinanceGlobal.com), in cooperation with BAFT (www.BAFT.org). The international work carried out by banks, financial institutions and technology vendors to…

International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) Ranks 2nd Globally and as well in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) as Islamic Finance Bookrunner and Mandated Lead Arranger - Bloomberg Syndicated Loans League Tables 2019

The League Tables, showed that the ITFC provided financing worth in excess of US$2 billion as Bookrunner and Mandated Lead Arranger in 2019

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) (www.ITFC-IDB.org), member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, ranked 2nd Globally and as well in Europe, Middle East and Africa’s (EMEA) Islamic Finance listings of the Bloomberg Syndicated Loans League Tables 2019 for the largest Bookrunner and Mandated Lead Arranger. The League…

    • ITFC CEO Eng. Hani Salem Sonbol alongside Prof Benedict Oramah, President Afreximbank, HE Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Minister for Economic Affairs, Government of Pakistan and H.E. Dr. Bandar Hajjar, President, Islamic Development Bank Group at the ITFC Partners Forum in Jeddah, KSA
International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) Partners Forum Highlights Immense Strength of Islamic Finance Globally

ITFC was joined by a host of local, regional and international finance institutions alongside official delegates from Pakistan and other member countries

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) (www.ITFC-IDB.org), a member of the Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB), successfully concluded its Partners Forum 2019: Investing for Impact, which was held on the 5th December in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Hosted at the Ritz Carlton Hotel, under the auspices of H.E…

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) and OCP Africa unite for the strategic financing, innovation, and capacity building of agriculture in Africa

ITFC and OCP Africa will jointly introduce a new “OCP School lab” campaign in Senegal in November 2019

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation, (ITFC, International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation) (ITFC-IDB.org), a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, and OCP Africa ) (OCPAfrica.com), a subsidiary of OCP SA, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that will cater towards strategic funding, innovation and capacity building measures…

International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) Partners with IE School of Global & Public Affairs and International Trade Centre to Launch Pioneering Trade Master’s Degree

The program which focuses on trade, trade finance and trade development, is the first of its kind to be initiated by a multilateral financial trade institution

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) (www.ITFC-idb.org), in collaboration with the IE School of Global and Public Affairs (IE) (https://bit.ly/2H0vCm5) and International Trade Centre (ITC) (www.intracen.org) celebrated the launch of the groundbreaking Executive Master in Internationalization and Trade in Spain. Held at the IE School campus in Madrid, the…

    • Eng. Hani Salem Sonbol CEO ITFC
    • ITFC CEO Eng. Hani Salem Sonbol and Afreximbank President and Chairman Dr. Benedict Oramah
    • ITFC CEO Eng. Hani Salem Sonbol and Deputy Minister of Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic Mr. Baigonchokov Mirlanbek Konushbekovich
    • ITFC CEO Eng. Hani Salem Sonbol and H.E. Aa╠âchatou Boulama KanC╠º, Minister of Planning of Niger and IsDB Governor
    • ITFC CEO, Eng Hani Salem Sonbol, and HE. Dr. Boubou Cisse, Minister of Economy & Finance, Mali and IsDB Governor
    • ITFC CEO, Eng. Hani Salem Sonbol and Triqui Zouhair, Secretary General, AMDIE on behalf of Hicham Boudraa, Managing Director, AMDIE
    • ITFC CEO, Eng. Hani Salem Sonbol and Mr. Gillmore Hoefdraad, Minister of Finance of Suriname & IsDB Governor
International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation signs Six High-Level Trade Agreements Over UU$1.1BN

Major Framework Agreements and Trade Solutions Initiatives in Q2 for Export Growth and Trade Financing in Member Countries of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) (http://www.ITFC-IDB.org/en), member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, has signed six major Trade Financing and Development Agreements worth in excess of US$1.1 Billion with Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member countries including the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), MENA, South America and…

International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) announces major trade initiatives at 2018 Rebranding Africa Forum

The first announcement was for a US$1.5 Billion Framework Agreement between the Government of Burkina Faso and International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC)

ITFC (www.ITFC-IDB.org) signs US$ 1.5 billion Framework Agreement with the Government of Burkina Faso; West Africa SMEs Program launched to aid financial access for SMEs. ITFC Press Material : https://we.tl/t-jPjr2nxOwj The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, has announced several major initiatives during…

    • (L-R) Eng. Hani Salem Sonbol, CEO ITFC - Dr. Sahar Nasr, Minister of Investment and International Trade - Eng. Tarek El Molla, Minister of Petroleum & Mineral Resources - Eng. Abed Ezz El Regal, Chief Executive Officer EGPC
    • (L-R) (L-R) Eng. Hani Salem Sonbol, CEO ITFC - Dr. Sahar Nasr, Minister of Investment and International Trade - Dr. Aly Meselhy Minister of Supply and Internal Trade - Mr. Ahmed Yousef, Deputy Chairman of the Commodity Supply Authority
ITFC to Implement U.S. $3 Billion Framework Agreements through two new Financing Agreements to Support Egypt’s Main Sectors

ITFC has signed five framework agreements with the Government of Egypt represented by the Ministry of Investment & International Cooperation totaling U.S. $ 9.2 billion

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) (www.ITFC-IDB.org) announced the signing of two new Agreements between ITFC & the Government of the Arab Republic of Egypt represented by the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC) and the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) initiating the utilization of the 5th Framework agreement.…

League of Arab States and International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation announce cooperation towards intra-Arab trade

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) outlines clear objectives aimed at enhancing trade capacities and improving structures and mechanisms of trade cooperation among Arab countries

The League of Arab States (Economic Affairs Sector) and the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) (www.ITFC-IDB.org), a member of the Islamic Development Bank Group, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) towards accelerating cooperation in the development of intra-Arab trade. Signed during the Ministerial meeting of the Economic and…

Federated Investors, Inc. and International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation to Develop a Trade-Finance Portfolio Focused on Sovereign Energy Sector

The portfolio will be Shari’ah compliant with investments realized through transaction structures that rigorously adhere to Islamic principles

Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE: FII) (www.FederatedInvestors.com/FII/home.do), one of the largest investment managers in the United States, and the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) (www.ITFC-IDB.org/en), member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, announced an agreement to launch a sovereign energy trade-finance portfolio. The ITFC Sovereign Energy Fund (ISEF) will…